WATCH: Can you really balance an egg on the first day of spring?

You may have heard that on the first day of spring -- or the vernal equinox -- you can balance an egg vertically. But is it actually truth or myth?

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 10:41 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- You may have heard that on the first day of spring -- or the vernal equinox -- you can balance an egg vertically.

But is it actually truth or myth?

StormTeam 3's Sara Knox puts it to the test!

It will be more like spring for the next couple of days.
