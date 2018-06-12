Clear

Volunteers requested to help with storm damage cleanup at Rockford Senior High

Community members, staff, students, and teachers are asked to bring items that will help with picking up debris

ROCKFORD, Iowa – A call is out for volunteers to help with storm cleanup at Rockford Senior High on Thursday at 9:00 am.

The Rockford Warriors tweeted an announcement from administration Tuesday, asking community members, staff, students, and teachers to bring rakes, gloves, brooms, and anything else that will help with picking up debris around the school.

Volunteers must check in at the bus barn behind the school on the East side, so they can be directed where to go.

