Volunteers requested in Rockford to help deal with storm damage and debris

Those in Rockford are asking for volunteers and equipment to help clean up.

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Residents are cleaning up debris and dealing with the aftermath of 75 mile per hour straight-line winds which caused destruction on Saturday.

Volunteers, chainsaws, trailers, and heavy lifting equipment are being requested to help with the cleanup.  Volunteers must check in at the Rockford fire station.


