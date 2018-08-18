Volunteers packing school supplies as part of annual drive

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's almost time for students to head back to class, and at the Mason City Salvation Army, volunteers are hard at work making sure kids are ready for the school year.

About 450 backpacks are now packed full of notebooks, loose leaf paper, pencils, erasers and other supplies to be distributed to local students from Preschool to 12th Grade.

Charles Bagur is helping pack the backpacks, and its his way of giving back to the community.

"It's amazing. You never know who's gonna need school supplies or who doesn't get any. That's why we provide this program."

The Salvation Army will be distributing the backpacks to students and their parents Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location on Village Green Drive in Mason City.

The 'Back to School Supply Drive' is sponsored by KIMT and its "Giving Your Best" partners including First Citizens Bank, Diamond Jo Casino, and the Salvation Army.