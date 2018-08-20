Clear

Volunteers clean up part of the Winnebago River

Saturday cleanup float stretched from East Park to Birch Drive.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 10:14 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – People took to the water Saturday to help clean up the Winnebago River.

A river cleanup float took place between 9 am and noon, starting at East Park and ending at Averydale Access of Birch Drive. Volunteers came together to remove trash and litter from the waterway.

The event was sponsored by the Mason City Earth Day Committee, Landfill of North Iowa, Mason City Active Living and Transportation Commission, and Lime Creek Nature Center.

Photos provided by Angela Determan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Soaking rains return on Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Community Events