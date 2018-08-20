Volunteers clean up part of the Winnebago River

MASON CITY, Iowa – People took to the water Saturday to help clean up the Winnebago River.

A river cleanup float took place between 9 am and noon, starting at East Park and ending at Averydale Access of Birch Drive. Volunteers came together to remove trash and litter from the waterway.

The event was sponsored by the Mason City Earth Day Committee, Landfill of North Iowa, Mason City Active Living and Transportation Commission, and Lime Creek Nature Center.

Photos provided by Angela Determan.