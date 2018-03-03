Volunteer fire department worries about proposed tax reform bill

Scroll for more content...

ROCKFORD, Iowa- Like many rural towns in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota, the town of Rockford has a volunteer department that responds when called upon. But those who respond when we need them say they are worried about a new Iowa Senate Tax Reform bill that would eliminate a $100 tax credit that volunteers can write off on their taxes each year.Randy Schweizer with the Rockford and Marble Rock Department say this is one of the only incentives volunteer departments use to recruit new volunteers.“It’s a long long commitment to be a fire fighter and it also involves family,” he said. “I mean, family members are also involved because it does affect them and that's why the 100's is like a little bonus to help you through the year. “Maybe you can buy mom, or the kids, a little gift for putting up with all of the time you're away from home.”Schweizer is also the Police Chief for Rockford and says the bill would take funding away from sending recruits to the police academy. He says smaller departments already have a hard time with funding and this will make it even more difficult for them to train new officers.