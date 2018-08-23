Breathalyzer test demonstration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Back by popular demand, the Rochester Police Department, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, and Towards Zero Death partnered to bring voluntary breathalyzer tests to Thursdays on First and Third for the second time.

If people were curious of their blood alcohol content after a drink or two, they could take a breathalyzer test to find out just how much alcohol affects them. The event notes that the test at Thursdays on First and Third is an educational activity, not a thumbs-up to drive.

It's a reminder that drinking and driving is never a good idea. Over the Labor Day weekend, there will be increased DWI enforcement across the state of Minnesota.