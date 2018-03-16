Virgil's Auto Clinic Not Offering Fuel Service After Over 60 Years

ROCHESTER, Minn.- On April 2nd, 1952 at just 20 years old, Virgil Nelson took over a 2 pump gas station. He grew it to 9 and named it Virgil's.

With the help of his wife who lost her battle to Leukemia and his 5 sons, they grew this business together. One of the five sons too lost the battle to cancer, but the other 4 boys kept the legacy strong and took over their father's business. Virgil tells KIMT once in a while, the boys let him come in to do things they don't have time for, like tidy up.

Virgil says to keep their fuel service there are several upgrades they would have to make which would cost over $100,000.

He says Virgil's just can't keep up with big companies as they can offer specials like gas perk rewards.

Even though they will not offer fuel services anymore, they will remain a full-service auto repair shop and tow company who many in Rochester have trusted with their vehicles for years.

Though the family is sad to see the fuel go, they are eager for the bright future ahead.