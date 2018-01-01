Violent outburst leads to litany of charges for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A violent outburst Tuesday left a man facing multiple charges.

Rochester police say 34-year-old Loren Kenworthy, of Rochester, is being charged with fourth-degree burglary, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree damage to property after an incident in the 10 block of 8th St. NE.

Police say they were in contact with Kenworthy three times Tuesday, and they received calls about a subject acting strangely, punching dumpsters, breaking windows and climbing a ladder to get in and out of a residence.

Officer went to the residence and said Kenworthy was an acquaintance and was there because a female owed him money.

Kenworthy allegedly punched out a window to climb into the house and began throwing punches before a male put him in a headlock. Police say Kenworthy allegedly jumped out the window and was located in the 1000 block of N. Broadway Ave. with bloody hands.

He was taken to St. Mary’s hospital and was placed on a doctor’s hold for mental illness.