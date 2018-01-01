Violent car chase sending northeast Iowa man to prison

DECORAH, Iowa – A violent confrontation with law enforcement is sending a Randalia man to prison.

A West Union police officer says he tried to stop a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Zachary Willie on May 4, 2017. The officer says Willie sped away, beginning a chase that went from Fayette County in Winneshiek County and involved several other law enforcement vehicles.

Willie was accused of ramming one patrol vehicle and trying to ram another before he was arrested in a farm field in western Winneshiek County.

Willie entered a guilty plea to eluding, four counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts. He’s been sentenced to five years in prison and must pay $940 in fines.