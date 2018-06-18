Clear

Vikings to induct former coach Dennis Green in Ring of Honor

He's the 24th member of the Vikings' Ring of Honor .

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will induct former head coach Dennis Green into their Ring of Honor this season.

The Vikings announced Monday they'll hold a halftime ceremony with Green's family during their Sept. 23 game against Buffalo. Green died at age 67 in 2016.

His record over 10 seasons was 101-70, including eight trips to the playoffs. Only Bud Grant has more wins in franchise history. The Vikings won four division titles and reached the NFC championship game twice under his guidance, setting what was then the NFL single-season scoring record with 556 points in 1998.

Green was also credited with initiating a culture of regular community service by players on their Tuesdays off from practice during the season.

