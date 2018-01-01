Vietnam Veteran goes back to Vietnam to cope

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - 50 years ago Bob Steenlage, a graduate of Britt High School, was serving in Vietnam.He had been drafted at the age of 24. Steenlage talked to veterans this week in Britt along with students at West Hancock schools about his experience serving in Vietnam and his latest adventure, going back.He went back for kids, his wife and himself. Steenlage says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is working through it. He says meeting those in Vietnam who served has really helped that, hearing them say they never should have been in war either. When asked if he wishes he never would have been drafted.“The pain was great but the things I learned, the lessons I learned, I never would have learned any other way. It was a worthwhile experience and it was my destiny. I like helping people,” Steenlage said.Steenlage says once he got back from his trip and he was telling other veterans about it, they pushed for him to share his story with others.