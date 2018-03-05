Victim of domestic abuse speaks out after a number of domestic abuse related deaths

Scroll for more content...

KIMT NEWS 3- Authorities believe two murders in Cresco and Lakota within the last few weeks were both cases of domestic abuse.Those deaths have one local woman who escaped her abusive relationship speaking out. The Mason City woman asked that we don’t share her name as she has only be away from her abuser for less than a month. The victim as well as those with Crisis Intervention in Mason City say domestic abuse deaths are 100% preventable if the signs of an abuser are recognized.They said, in most cases, the abuser has a king history of abuse before the victims death. The victim we spoke with cried as she talked about the difficulty of leaving her abuser saying there were multiple times she thought she wasn’t going to survive.“The things that were running through my head were like, “”Oh no, I didn’t get to tell my kids things that I should have told them,”” she said. “I was so scared.”Those with Crisis Intervention say a lot of pressure is on the victim to leave their abuser, but say it could be one of the deadliest moves the victim makes.