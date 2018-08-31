Veterans remember John McCain as he is laid to rest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - John McCain's funeral services at the Capitol were televised across the country.

At the Rochester VFW Post 1215, the funeral was on their televisions all morning.

Watching McCain being laid to rest brings a feeling of pride for veterans, explains Senior Vice Commander Chad Stowers. "We're very proud of what he did. He led POWs where he was staying; He was a Vietnam War veteran; He was a champion of veterans' rights, so that's what the veterans are going to remember him for."