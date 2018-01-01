Veterans react to proposed Green Alert System

Scroll for more content...

VENTURA, Iowa - Many of us have heard of an amber alert an alert system meant to help law enforcement find an abducted child.A lot of times when it happens a sound will go off on your phone to alert you.Now Wisconsin is trying to make a similar alert system but for veterans who have gone missing. They’re looking to put a “Green Alert” in place, media would be asked to broadcast when a veteran goes missing. It’s passed in the state Senate now it just has a couple more steps to go before possibly becoming a law.Gabriel Haugland currently serves in the Iowa National Guard and says he is very proud to being serving his country. When first told about the green alert system he says his initial thoughts were negative saying it sounds like an amber alert, meaning veterans were being treated like kids.The alert would only be sent out if the veteran was considered at-risk having a physical or mental health condition that relates to their service.“On top of sort of feeling like you’re in a special category that needs extra help, there's a negative connotation with that, you have to ask yourself at some point with some many types of alerts when do people start to tune out,” Haugland said.