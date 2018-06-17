Clear
Veteran named as 3rd of July parade grand marshal

Woman spent 20 years in the U.S. Airforce.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 10:23 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The grand marshal has been announced for the 2018 3rd of July Parade.

Ruth Perry of Albert Lea spent 20 years in the U.S. Airforce, enlisting in 1944 when it was still the Army Air Core, then worked 22 years for Social Security Administration in Minnesota. After retirement, Perry says she started looking for place with fun and exciting chance to volunteer.

“Albert Lea was the perfect choice for me” says Perry.

The annual 3rd of July Parade will start at 6 pm at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. A parade line-up can be found by clicking here.

