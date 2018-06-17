ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The grand marshal has been announced for the 2018 3rd of July Parade.
Scroll for more content...
Ruth Perry of Albert Lea spent 20 years in the U.S. Airforce, enlisting in 1944 when it was still the Army Air Core, then worked 22 years for Social Security Administration in Minnesota. After retirement, Perry says she started looking for place with fun and exciting chance to volunteer.
“Albert Lea was the perfect choice for me” says Perry.
The annual 3rd of July Parade will start at 6 pm at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. A parade line-up can be found by clicking here.
Related Content
- Veteran named as 3rd of July parade grand marshal
- Golden Apple Winner: Julie Streblow
- John Marshall's Matthew Hurt named 1st Team All-State
- 3rd period flurry leads to Bruins win
- Former Austin city leaders to be honored in July
- Grand View signing local stars
- KIMT holds grand opening at Rochester studio
- Local stars finding success at Grand View
- U.S. Marshals now looking for Lois Riess
- Mason City woman facing felony drug crime after 3rd offense