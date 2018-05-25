Venue change request in Chickasaw Co. baby death trial being considered

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — A district court judge is considering a motion to move the trial for the father of a baby whose lifeless body was found in an infant swing.
The Courier reports that Zackary Koehn's trial on first-degree murder and child endangerment charges had been set for June, but Koehn's attorney on Tuesday asked for a delay. Koehn has also asked for a change of venue.
On Tuesday, Judge Richard Stochl said he has had no luck in finding another courthouse where the trial could be held. He says he will continue to work with court administration to find another trial venue.
Authorities say the body of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn was infested with maggots when found Aug. 30 by police and medics in his parents' Alta Vista apartment. The baby's mother, Cheyanne Harris, has also pleaded not guilty to charges.
