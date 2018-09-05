Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Ventura woman pleads guilty to dealing meth

Carol Daniels Carol Daniels

Law enforcement says she played a 'large role' in Hancock County drug traffic.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:52 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa - An accused Hancock County meth dealer is pleading guilty.

Carol Ann Hugo Daniels, 50 of Ventura, was arrested in June after law enforcement searched a home in Woden where Daniels was staying and says it found multiple pieces of drug lab equipment. Authorities said Daniels played a "large role" in Hancock County drug traffic.

She entered guilty pleas to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and distributing a meth precursor.

Daniels was sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and must complete substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
The rain ends today and we will be clearing up by this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Community Events