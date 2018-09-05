Ventura woman pleads guilty to dealing meth

GARNER, Iowa - An accused Hancock County meth dealer is pleading guilty.
Carol Ann Hugo Daniels, 50 of Ventura, was arrested in June after law enforcement searched a home in Woden where Daniels was staying and says it found multiple pieces of drug lab equipment. Authorities said Daniels played a "large role" in Hancock County drug traffic.
She entered guilty pleas to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and distributing a meth precursor.
Daniels was sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and must complete substance abuse and mental health treatment.
