Ventura woman pleads guilty to dealing meth

GARNER, Iowa - An accused Hancock County meth dealer is pleading guilty.

Carol Ann Hugo Daniels, 50 of Ventura, was arrested in June after law enforcement searched a home in Woden where Daniels was staying and says it found multiple pieces of drug lab equipment. Authorities said Daniels played a "large role" in Hancock County drug traffic.

She entered guilty pleas to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and distributing a meth precursor.

Daniels was sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and must complete substance abuse and mental health treatment.