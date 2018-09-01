Vehicle hydroplanes and crashes Saturday morning in Olmsted County

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two are taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Olmsted County Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Aubree Cynthia Powell, 17 of Rochester, was driving east on County Road 7 around 4:47 am when she hydroplaned on the wet road, crossed Highway 52, and ended up in the east ditch.
The State Patrol says two passengers, Elizabeth Rose Bradley, 18 of Plainview, and an unidentified 16-year-old, were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital after the accident. All three people were wearing their seat belts.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield fire and EMS assisted at the scene.
