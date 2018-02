Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are trying to piece together what happened that led a minivan to crash into a downtown business Friday morning.The accident happened in the 1200 block of 2nd St. SW across from Saint Mary’s hospital.The crash, which happened at 3:30 a.m., left significant damage to Idea-Com.An officer on scene said the driver suffered minor injuries.We will have more on this story as it develops.