Van hits parked SUV in Charles City

Police blame icy conditions.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 12:13 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 12:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Icy conditions are being blamed for a two-vehicle accident Monday morning.

The Charles City Police Department says 27-year-old Danielle Elthon of Charles City was turning right onto 8th Avenue from North Grand Avenue, slid on the ice-covered roadway, and hit the unoccupied parked vehicle belonging to 45-year-old Christopher Baker of Charles City.

Police say Elthon’s van suffered about $5,000 in damage and an estimated $800 in damage was done to Baker’s SUV. No citations were issued and no one was injured.

This crash happened around 8:40 am Monday.

