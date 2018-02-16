wx_icon Mason City 21°

Using Phone During Dangerous Situations

We spoke to local in Rochester about the use of social media during dangerous events.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 8:28 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 8:31 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Students at Rochester Community and Technical College shared their opinions on how students inside the school used social media during the yesterday’s mass shooting. Some understood why the students would want to turn on their cameras. Wana Etukapan said he would be to concerned about his life. While other students, like Bobbi Gonzales said she would record.
“It’s probably good like if you get the shooter on camera to identify them.”
Rochester Police Captain John Sherwin recommends you not use your phone during dangerous events.
“Priority number one is staying safe. Our recommendation is always run, hide, and as a last resort fight. Social media should be the lowest priority, but I know it’s such an integral part of people’s lives now that common sense can sometimes go out the window.”
Captain Sherwin said he’s shown businesses and churches this video from the FBI on what to do in an emergency situation.

