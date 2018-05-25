Use of Force Simulators used to train Law Enforcement Recruits and Students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the most difficult decision a police officer will have to make: if and when to use deadly force. In the past few years some very high-profile cases in Minnesota have sparked debate and raised awareness. Two of those cases include the death of Philando Castile, killed in 2016 by a St. Anthony's Police Officer and Justine Damond, shot in 2017 by a Minneapolis Police Officer.

Scroll for more content...

In hopes of encouraging officers to not just reach for their guns, Rochester Police Department recruits are trained with real-life scenarios. It's a type of training Sergeant Aaron Penning with the Rochester Police Department said is key to de-escalation.

"We are training our officers to not rush into some situations where waiting would be better until they gather more facts," explained Sergeant Penning.

Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed that statewide 62 people were shot and killed by police officers in 2012-2016. The numbers are lower in Iowa. According to the Iowa State patrol, 31 people have died in the years 2010-2016, in what they described as justifiable homicides.

The Rochester Community and Technical College's Law Enforcement Program is also making sure students are given multiple tactics to de-escalate a situation, other than using a gun.

Kaylee Defusco is a student at the technical college and has always been interested in law enforcement. Her father, the late Captain Leide Defusco of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, in Colorado, died in a 2012 plane crash while searching for marijunana grows.

"Your best tool is your mouth, is your voice. It's talking to people and being able meet people with a good level, good conversation voice and not just go in with guns blazing right away with a loud voice and verbal commands," said Defusco, when talking about de-escalating a situation.

Another tool students' utilize is called a Use of Force Simulator. They are told a scenario, role play and then debrief with an instructor. The entire program is computer based and the instructor controls it, meaning he can escalate or de-escalate the situation.

"If they aren't using good tactics of verbalization we can let it go to the deadly force situation," said Randy Mohawk with RCTC's Law Enforcement program.

While there are multiple skills taught to officers to use for self-defense, every situation is different.

"The reality is that until you actually do this job you have no right to criticize," explained Mohawk.

"You definitely don't know what they officer went through what he or she was feeling in that situation, whether they feared for their life," said Defusco.

Nationally, the Washington Post reports that more than 400 people have been shot and killed by police, in 2018.