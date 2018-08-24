Updates to Destination Medical Center's transportation plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hosted by the Rochester Chamber of Commerce, a 'Community Matters' meeting was held at Canadian Honker Events at Apache. There, Destination Medical Center director of economic development and placemaking Patrick Seeb and Rochester city administrator Steve Rymer presented on the latest updates to the DMC's transportation plan and the DMC's integrated transportation study, a compilation of research.

"This is all about serving the community and so we think the plan responds to that but we want to make sure it is and so we keep bringing it out and we share it with the community, get feedback, improve it each time," says Seeb.

"Ultimately it's why are we doing this and to demonstrate there is a need into the future because it's really a futuristic looking program,' adds Rymer.

The pair presented to a room of community members and business owners, with the intent of keeping them in the loop of the current DMC plan and getting their input.

"The future of transportation is very important to me and our clients and how we design projects and we need to know about what's on the horizons so that we can plan for that and think about that as we're proposing our projects and helping our clients," explains Hal Henderson, a partner at HGA Architects who was in attendance. He says the plan is of interest of him because he and many of his clients do work in the downtown area.

The presentation also spoke about the DMC's current plans for parking, bike and pedestrian tranportation, and bus rapid transit.

"We know that Rochester is going to grow and that there are challenges with parking and street congestion and getting to work and getting to businesses and we're creating a plan and taking steps now to make that more conventient and efficient."

People in attendance had the chance to ask questions and give their input.