Update: Names released, 1 transported by Air Med after Worth Co. accident

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – One person was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa by Air Med after a two-semi crash Tuesday.
Authorities said Marvin Hagan, 58, of Fresno, California, was northbound at the 217 mile-marker in the outside line when a tire blew causing his semi to go into the median then into the southbound lane. He was then struck by a semi driven by 44-year-old Jacky Paschal, of Hinesville, Arkansas.
Hagan’s vehicle then flipped on its side in the southbound ditch. Hagan was transported by Mercy Air Med.
