Update: Names released, 1 transported by Air Med after Worth Co. accident

One person was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa by Air Med after a two-semi crash Tuesday.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 7:17 AM
Updated: Aug. 15, 2018 7:19 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – One person was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa by Air Med after a two-semi crash Tuesday.
Authorities said Marvin Hagan, 58, of Fresno, California, was northbound at the 217 mile-marker in the outside line when a tire blew causing his semi to go into the median then into the southbound lane. He was then struck by a semi driven by 44-year-old Jacky Paschal, of Hinesville, Arkansas.
Hagan’s vehicle then flipped on its side in the southbound ditch. Hagan was transported by Mercy Air Med.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
