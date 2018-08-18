Update: Multiple scenes, suspects being investigated after shots fired in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators are trying to piece together what led to shots being fired at multiple locations Tuesday night in Rochester.

Authorities said the first call came in at 6:37 p.m. at 41st St. and W. River Parkway. A witness reported a light blue vehicle and a black vehicle were chasing each other after a possible hit and run.

A second eyewitness called at 6:46 p.m. at 14st St. NW by Colonial Lanes and reported a blue car blocked both lanes and a young black male got out of it and hid behind it. Eyewitnesses said a shot was fired.

Ten minutes later, there was a report of two vehicles chasing each other and shots being fired. Shell casings were found at the scene from two different guns. A light blue car was located in the area of Oxford Lane and a witness reported four males exiting the vehicle prior to police arriving.

An officer was able to track down one of the men and recovered a handgun from the vehicle. The man they spoke to was detained for a short period before he was released.

Police said Wednesday there are multiple suspects at this time.