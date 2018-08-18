Clear

Update: Multiple scenes, suspects being investigated after shots fired in Rochester

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to shots being fired Tuesday night in Rochester.

Aug. 15, 2018
Aug. 15, 2018

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators are trying to piece together what led to shots being fired at multiple locations Tuesday night in Rochester.
Authorities said the first call came in at 6:37 p.m. at 41st St. and W. River Parkway. A witness reported a light blue vehicle and a black vehicle were chasing each other after a possible hit and run.
A second eyewitness called at 6:46 p.m. at 14st St. NW by Colonial Lanes and reported a blue car blocked both lanes and a young black male got out of it and hid behind it. Eyewitnesses said a shot was fired.
Ten minutes later, there was a report of two vehicles chasing each other and shots being fired. Shell casings were found at the scene from two different guns. A light blue car was located in the area of Oxford Lane and a witness reported four males exiting the vehicle prior to police arriving.
An officer was able to track down one of the men and recovered a handgun from the vehicle. The man they spoke to was detained for a short period before he was released.
Police said Wednesday there are multiple suspects at this time.

