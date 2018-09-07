Clear
Unveiling a historic find

Renovation project uncovers old menu board inside North Iowa brewery

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 9:34 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A renovation project at a North Iowa led to a fascinating discovery.

About 2 1/2 years ago, a contractor was working on renovating the current Worth Brewing Company space inside the historic IOOF Building in Northwood. He came across some painted pieces under a floor board, and upon further inspection, it was pieces of the menu board of the former Northwood Cafe that was in the building in the 1940s.

Now, after some restoration work, it is being unveiled to the public.

Co-owner Peter Ausenhus is amazed by the finding.

"It's a real attractive looking piece. A real craftsman was working on this and took a lot of pride in the work, even though it was just a very commercial project," Ausenhus said. "You always hope to find some hidden treasures when you go on a big project like this, and we hadn't found too many things, but this was a treasure."

The menu board will be displayed along with other pieces of preserved historic items at the brewery.

The unveiling comes as Northwood is celebrating its 15th annual Founders Day.

