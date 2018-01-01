Unusual sentencing for woman who hit school bus

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after what authorities called a drunken crash into a school bus has been sentenced.

Scroll for more content...

34-year-old Sarah Beth Shanahan of Rochester was arrested in early November 2017 after she collided with the bus at the intersection of 14th Street and Assisi Drive NW in Rochester. No children were on the bus at the time.

Police said Shanahan’s blood alcohol content was .24, three times the legal limit.

She pleaded guilty to 1st degree DWI and was sentenced Tuesday to seven years of supervised probation. Shanahan must also serve nine days in jail during the month of January from 2019 through 2024, then another 6 days in jail in January 2025. She has also been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.

Authorities say this was Shanahan’s fourth DWI offense in 10 years.