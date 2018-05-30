Unidentified human remains found in Cerro Gordo County

DES MOINES, Iowa – Human remains were recently discovered in rural Mason City, but authorities say they are not Jodi Huisentruit.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office was called on May 20 about human remains found in the 22000 block of 275th Street. Deputies went to the scene and called for assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The skeletal remains were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was performed on May 23. The results of the autopsy are not being released.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says an anthropologist determined the remains were of a white female between 20 and 45 years old, between 5 feet and 5 feet 7 inches tall, and had been at the location from between five to 15 years.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office says a forensic examination of the teeth found as part of the remains definitively proved they are not the remains of Huisentruit, a KIMT anchor who disappeared on June 27, 1995.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation ask anyone with information about a missing person matching this description to call 641-421-3000.