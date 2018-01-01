Unexpected development in Mason City administrator search

MASON CITY — Mason City will have to start its search for a new City Administrator from scratch.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the City Council has decided not to pursue a contract with any of the five finalists for the position.

“We thank the finalists for their interest and believe they have outstanding qualifications, but are not a right fit for Mason City at this time,” Schickel says. “Fortunately we have an outstanding Interim City Administrator and staff so we are in a good position.”

The City Administrator job has been open since Brent Trout left in October 2017.

“I have asked our Human Resources Department to recommend to the City Council additional options for City Administrator candidate recruitment,” says Schickel.

