Unemployment rates down nationwide

MASON CITY, Iowa - New numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show unemployment rates are down in both Iowa and Minnesota, as well as nationwide rate.

Scroll for more content...

Iowa's unemployment rate is sitting at 2.8% (down from 3.1% last year), with Minnesota at 3.2% (down from 3.5%). The U.S. unemployment rate as a whole is at 3.8%, the lowest it's been in 18 years. During the month of May, employers added 223,000 jobs.

Richard Scott works two jobs, at Midwest Cleaning and at the YMCA in Mason City. He was unemployed for a while, but eventually found a job he loves.

He credits his bosses for getting him on track.

"They've gone the extra mile to get me back to work. It was a long road to get back to work, but I've been working since last September, and...I've got a number of buildings I do. I do four buildings for them and I keep really busy and they're really happy with my work, and that's how you keep working," Scott says.

He believes his experience helped him land his current position.

"I've been in corporate cleaning for almost 10-20 years now, and I had a lot of experience, and that's why I got the job I have today," Scott adds.

Nick Foley is the Region 2 operations manager for IowaWorks in Mason City, and says that the decline could be attributed to more work being available.

"In the summer, we typically have more employers coming in and using our services, using our office for hiring events. Typically, we'll have 1-2 employers that are here that will actually hire people right on the spot or at least interview them and give them an opportunity," Foley says.

Scott has a message for those who may be struggling with finding a job.

"You can't just give up because if you give up, the game's over and they win. Then bad things happen," Scott says.