Justin Uhlenhopp is no stranger to spending his summer at the diamond.
Scroll for more content...
He's been an assistant baseball coach at two different schools.
In 2018, things are different. Uhlenhopp is the new head coach at Forest City.
Click on the video tab to find out how things are going in FC.
Related Content
- Uhlenhopp era begins at Forest City
- Paul Durbahn era begins at Albert Lea
- SAW: Forest City's Sam Snyder
- SAW: Forest City's Brea Dillavou
- Forest City takes part in walking audit
- Forest City leaning on experience this season
- Teens arrested for drugs in Forest City
- Many Forest City businesses closing their doors
- Four caught in Forest City drug raid
- Forest City home damaged by fire