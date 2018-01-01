USDA job finally confirmed for Northey

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey to a leadership position in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Scroll for more content...

Northey will become the Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. He was nominated for the job in September 2017 and unanimously approved by the Senate Agriculture Committee, but a final vote was put on hold by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz from Texas.

Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, issued the following statement on Northey’s confirmation:

“For four months, Senator Ted Cruz has used his hold on the confirmation vote as a political football in an attempt to undermine the RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard). While it took too long, Senator Cruz finally realized that Northey had no interest in being confirmed on the back of dismantling the RFS. Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst head to the White House today determined to push back against the false narratives Cruz continues to push in his efforts to gut the RFS and preserve the petroleum monopoly on our fuel supplies.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds had this to say about Northey:

“Bill Northey is a talented, passionate, hard-working Iowan, and I am excited to see him serve in this new role.

“Bill served Iowans as Secretary of Agriculture for more than a decade. His time was marked with significant progress and innovation in agriculture, including water quality. He also provided our state with rock solid leadership in times of droughts, floods and an avian flu outbreak.

“Through it all, his commitment to this state and its people never wavered. Iowa is better thanks to his service, and the nation will be better with Bill in his new role as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services.”