USATF Outdoors returning to Iowa this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Track and Field announced Thursday that the outdoor championships will be held this year in Des Moines.

USATF said the event will be held from June 21-24 at Drake Stadium, site of the annual Drake Relays.

It'll be the third time since 2010 that Iowa's capital city hosted the outdoor finals. Rio Olympics gold medalist Brianna Rollins set the American record in the women's 100-meter hurdles in 12.26 seconds in 2013, and eight years ago Chaunte Lowe broke the American record in the high jump at 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches.

Drake also hosted the NCAA Outdoor meet in 2008, 2011 and 2012, and the Drake Relays will be contested for the 109th time in late April.