U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley comments on GOP memo

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley was in Mason City so we asked him about a newly released memo that's causing controversy on Capitol Hill.

Senator Grassley made it clear he wanted this memo released. The memo claims the Department of Justice and FBI sought to use the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in order to conduct electronic surveillance on foreign policy adviser Carter Page. The memo is meant to discredit the investigation on Russian interference in the 2017 election.

Scroll for more content...

“I have confidence they would not write anything that would hurt our national security or hurt anyone's privacy. Taking that into consideration I believe there's been enough concern raised by the emails I’ve seen that were made public that raise questions about whether or not there was political interference within both this this year’s administration and last years,” Grassley said.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Trump, says the Department of Justice needs to keep doing its job and ignore the publicity.