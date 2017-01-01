U.S. Representative Tim Walz Joins The Picket Line

ALBERT LEA-Minn. SEIU workers continued to picket on the third day of what some are calling "Mayo's Christmas Lockout".

U.S. Representative Tim Walz joined the picket to show his support. He said he does respect and understand the negotiations however, does not agree with the lockout. He stated, " I think they're making the wrong decision for the patients in this hospital with these qualified people out here, I think they're making the wrong decision having a two year contract still hanging out there and I think in this community it's the wrong decision to not try and show something of a good faith effort back to these folks."

Following the congressman's support today, that means that all six DFL candidates for governor have made an appearance at the picket to show their support.

Both Mayo and SEIU workers said they knew that replacement workers would be hired for a seven day contract if the strike took place, which would result in those who took part in the strike to not be allowed into work this week.

Justin Yost, a union member who was participating in the picket is hopeful for the near future. He said, "I just hope that both sides can get to the table and each side make a movement to come to a fair deal."

Workers said that they will return back to work on Tuesday, December 26.

Both parties have agreed to meet for a negotiation on Thursday, December 28.