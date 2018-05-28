Clear
US Mint prepares to release Voyageurs National Park quarter

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP) - Voyageurs National Park and the U.S. Mint will hold festivities next month to mark the release of a commemorative quarter honoring the park on Minnesota's northern border.

The Voyageurs quarter is part of a series of 56 commemoratives highlighting America's national parks. It shows a loon with a rock cliff in the background.

The Mint will release the quarter into general circulation Monday, June 11, and mark it with ceremonies Thursday, June 14, in International Falls. The Mint will also host a coin forum the night in Kabetogama.

It'll be the third release of the year and the 43rd overall in the America the Beautiful series. Quarters released earlier this year commemorate two national lakeshores on Lake Superior: the Apostle Islands in Wisconsin and Pictured Rocks in Michigan.

