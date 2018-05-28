INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP) - Voyageurs National Park and the U.S. Mint will hold festivities next month to mark the release of a commemorative quarter honoring the park on Minnesota's northern border.
The Voyageurs quarter is part of a series of 56 commemoratives highlighting America's national parks. It shows a loon with a rock cliff in the background.
The Mint will release the quarter into general circulation Monday, June 11, and mark it with ceremonies Thursday, June 14, in International Falls. The Mint will also host a coin forum the night in Kabetogama.
It'll be the third release of the year and the 43rd overall in the America the Beautiful series. Quarters released earlier this year commemorate two national lakeshores on Lake Superior: the Apostle Islands in Wisconsin and Pictured Rocks in Michigan.
Related Content
- US Mint prepares to release Voyageurs National Park quarter
- Big banks are minting money right now
- Royal Mint gets first woman boss in 1,100 years
- Mint julep: A history of the Derby's drink
- Off-Duty Buena Park Police Officer Caught on Video Pulling Gun on Man He Mistakenly Believes Is Stealing Mints
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium prepares for National Championship
- National Park Service reduces free admission days
- America's most popular national parks are ...
- Rocky Mountain National Park's Wizard of Winter
- Two Britons kidnapped in Virunga National Park