U.S. 218 ramps to close Tuesday near Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Paving on U.S. 218 will close north- and southbound ramps at the interchange with Iowa 14 near Charles City on Tuesday, weather permitting.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says each ramp will be closed for no longer than two hours. The southbound off ramp will be closed Tuesday morning and the northbound on ramp will be closed Tuesday afternoon. Both ramps will reopen by the end of the day.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.