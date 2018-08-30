UPS driver lists 'bear in driveway' as reason for no dropoff

NORTH ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A UPS delivery driver in North Carolina had an unusual explanation for why a package was not dropped off at a resident's doorstep.
The package was left inside Marcy Lanier's mailbox instead, along with a note that said, "bear in driveway," to explain why.
Lanier said bear sightings are normal in her part of town, but that it's never impacted a delivery before.
"My mailbox is at the top of the driveway on the street, and the bear was – we get bears all the time – so it was in my driveway, so he couldn't drop it off on my front porch, which he normally drops my packages on my front porch. So, that's how the whole thing happened. He was just driving, and he could stay safe in his truck on the road," Lanier said.
A Facebook post of the note has been shared more than 2,000 times.
