CRESCO, Iowa - The names of two people involved in a fatal shooting investigation in Cresco are now being released.

According to the Iowa Division of Investigation, Brian Fullhart is facing charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent. Authorities accuse Fullhart of killing his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, on March 1st.

Police were called to the home to investigate a report of a shooting.

