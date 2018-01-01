UPDATE: Cause of Albert Lea Fire Dep. say fire started because of discarded smoking materials

UPDATE: ALBERT LEA, Min- We are learning the cause of an Albert Lea house fire that happened earlier this week injuring two residents.

According to the Albert Lea Fire Department, a house fire broke out at 449 Lakeview Boulevard around 2 AM January 26.

Scroll for more content...

Originally, officials believed the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction, but after further investigation, they have learned that the fire was started because of disposed smoking materials. Those with the department say the fire started in the living room area of the home and spread to the rest of the house.

Original story:

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An overnight fire has injured two and caused massive damage.

The Albert Lea Fire Department says they were called to 449 Lakeview Boulevard around 1:42 a.m. Friday, with firefighters arriving to see flames visible along the entire front of the first floor and heavy smoke coming from the second floor windows. Two people, identified as the homeowners, escaped from the house and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems for treatment of their injuries.

Firefighters tried to enter the home but say they found the floor had been burned through. The Fire Department says it took crews 6 and ½ hours to extinguish the blaze.

Estimated damage to the home is $128,200. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Albert Lea Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Salvation Army assisted at the scene.