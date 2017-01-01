UPDATE: Police 'not able to corroborate the report' of Clear Lake robbery

Scroll for more content...

CLEAR LAKE – A reported robbery Tuesday is not able to be corroborated, Clear Lake Police said Wednesday.The Clear Lake Police Department received a report of a possible robbery in the 500 block of 7th Ave. N. around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.After a follow-up investigation Wednesday, police said “the department is not able to corroborate the report of a robbery occurring at the residence.“Statements made to investigators claim the reporting party had a consensual conversation with a white male who was invited into the home. After a brief conversation, the male was asked to leave, which he did. The relationship between the female resident and the male is undetermined. There was no theft, damage, or injury reported.”The investigation remains open but has been reclassified as suspicious activity instead of robbery.