UNI worker killed by steam leak at dining center

A steam leak at a University of Northern Iowa dining hall has killed a maintenance worker.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 3:08 PM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A steam leak at a University of Northern Iowa dining hall has killed a maintenance worker.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the employee died Monday morning while working on malfunctioning equipment at the Rialto dining center on the Cedar Falls campus.

University spokesman Aaron Clingingsmith says the employee was testing a steam distribution service, which heats water for the center's dining service. The dining hall had been closed since last week because of problems and was being brought back online.

The worker, who wasn't immediately identified, was a UNI employee in the maintenance department. No one else was injured.

