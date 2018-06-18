GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is urging the Trump administration to end new policies separating migrant children from their parents after entering the United States from Mexico, saying they've affected nearly 2,000 kids in the last six weeks.
Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein says it's "unconscionable" that any country would seek to deter parents from migrating "by inflicting such abuse on children."
He spoke at Monday's opening of a regular Human Rights Council session, his last before his term ends in August.
Zeid, a Jordanian prince, also decried concerns about countries including Syria, Myanmar, Hungary, Nicaragua, Israel, North Korea, and India- and Pakistan-controlled parts of Kashmir.
He denounced the lack of access provided by U.N. member states to rights investigators, noting China has accumulated 15 pending requests in the last five years.
Related Content
- UN rights chief: US policy on migrant kids 'unconscionable'
- Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission discussion on Police Chief
- This Web Site’s Privacy Policy
- Iowa Senate updates its harassment policies
- Tree Town enacting new 'clear bag' policy
- Mason City Fire Chief resigns
- Rochester's next Fire Chief is...
- "Take Your Kid Fishing"
- Ernst seeks Pentagon answers about kid-on-kid sex assaults
- Minnesota State University considering "yes means yes" sex consent policy