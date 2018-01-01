U of M students to focus on campus policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Student leaders at the University of Minnesota are setting up a team to address minority and LGBT issues in campus policing.

The Minnesota Student Association is forming a student-led engagement team to facilitate discussions between the University of Minnesota Police Department and students.

MSA President Trish Palermo tells the Minnesota Daily that they're reaching out to communities that have expressed concerns with police relationships, including students of color and LGBT students. Palermo says the team is establishing an action plan with UMPD Chief Matt Clark, and it'll launch in February.

Palermo says the team will help improve communication because it'll serve as an outlet for students to voice concerns to Clark and the police department. It can also advise UMPD on responding to campus protests or controversial speakers.