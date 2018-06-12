Two women accused of stealing mail and gnomes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two women are facing charges of felony mail theft, 5th degree-controlled substance, and theft of property.

Danielle Marie Strike and Daniela Florenti Dumitr Gresser are accused of stealing mail from between seven and ten mailboxes.

A neighbor reported seeing their vehicle pull up to his mailbox and someone steal mail from it on the 3400 block of Lake St NW around 11:30 pm on Monday.

Officers say Gresser wasn’t at the scene when they arrived, but Strike admitted she was stealing with her.

Police say they found Gresser at a Kwik Trip, where she allegedly threw a gnome in the trash. Gresser and Strike are accused of stealing three garden gnomes from property in the area.

Mail not addressed to either of the women was found in the car Strike was in, according to police, and authorities found a small bag of meth outside the vehicle.