ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision caused a momentary traffic backup on northbound Highway 52 Thursday.

It happened a little before 4 pm near the 37th Street exit. Rochester police and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, which they say caused minor injuries and led to one person being taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Two lanes of Highway 52 were blocked off while the road was cleared.