Update: 2 people injured, dogs found after going missing after Cerro Gordo County crash

Two people were injured after a crash Wednesday night and two dogs are have been located after being on the run.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 11:08 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two people are injured after a crash in Clear Lake Wednesday night.
Deputies say two golden retrievers ran from the Suburban and were found early Thursday morning. 

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 310th Street and Eagle Avenue. Deputies say a truck driven by Joel Elsbury, 53, of Mason City, failed to stop at a stop sign on 310th Street and hit a suburban in the intersection.

The driver of the suburban, Kristina Hand, 35, of Fertile, suffered minor injuries. Her passenger, 26-year-old Taylor Price sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries. Both Hand and Price were taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

Elsbury was not injured. He is being cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.

