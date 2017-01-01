Two-vehicle crash in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Only minor injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:02 pm when Cindy Seabright was driving a 2015 Jeep SUV east on Highway 105 and stopped to turn left onto Thrush Avenue. Seabright was waiting for a westbound vehicle to pass but the Sheriff’s Office says she apparently didn’t see a second westbound vehicle hid by the snow kicked up by the first vehicle.

Seabright turned left and crashed with the 1996 Chevy truck driven by Benjamin Boerjan.

The Sheriff’s Office says Seabright was cited for failing to yield upon a left turn.