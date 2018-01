CHARLES CITY, Iowa – No one was injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at the U.S. 218/South Grand Avenue interchange.

The Charles City Police Department says 57-year-old Stephen Morris of St. Louis, Missouri took off from a stop sign and hit 30-year-old Carla Franklin of Charles City.

Police estimate the damage to both vehicles as around $5,000.

Morris was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. The collision took place just before 8 am Wednesday.